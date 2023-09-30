The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its meticulous attention to continuity, but there’s a mistake in Doctor Strange 2.

The Doctor Strange 2 movie brought with it exciting additions, from the Sorcerer Supreme’s new outfit to John Krasinski’s incarnation as Reed Richards and Scarlet Witch’s rise to terrifying levels. However, amid all the excitement, a change has emerged that could prove problematic for hardcore fans.

The source of this concern comes from the art book “The Art of the Movie: Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness,” which is now available worldwide. Within its pages is a quote from the film’s production designer, Charles Wood, that sheds light on a new continuity problem in the MCU.

These are his words.

That change in Doctor Strange 2 is relative to Kamar-Taj, the mystical city where Stephen Strange originally trained.

Kamar-Taj de Doctor Strange 2

“We actually moved it… In the first film, it was located inside the city of Kathmandu, almost hidden from view. In this film we wanted to give more status to the building. So we actually put it on a plateau, with the Himalayas behind it. So this version of Kamar-Taj was much more about cinema, so when you were on the rooftop set, you really felt the mountains behind you and had a view of the city rooftops.”

“And the reason why when Scarlet Witch comes through this storm and these billowing clouds in Doctor Strange 2, you get these big, wide, impressive views. And in this film we explore the interiors more. We wanted to make it as mysterious as possible. We researched a lot more about the form of architecture of this particular region of the world. Nepalese architecture is incredibly sophisticated and we try to incorporate all those skills and all that beauty into the sets.”

Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 producer Richie Palmer spoke about the changes Wong made to Kamar-Taj.

“Wong wants to teach defense, not offense. He is a very wise Sorcerer Supreme who learned from the Ancient One’s mistakes. Wong is not a perfect Sorcerer Supreme either, but he strives to be better than anyone before.”

“They are there to learn magic, to make the world a better place. They are not necessarily taught to fight. It’s a really exciting sequence to see all these people preparing for war. And they receive war. The Scarlet Witch shows up and just destroys these people. And while they do the best they can, they don’t do it without losses. “It is not without victims.”

Doctor Strange 2 is available on Disney Plus and you can see the change in the location of Kamar-Taj compared to the first installment in 2016.