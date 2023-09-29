The union between the world of art and that of video games is a reality. From today, September 28, until next January 7, 2024, we can visit the Van Gogh Museum to enjoy an official collaboration with Pokémon to present the work of the Dutch painter to the youngest.

“This collaboration will allow the next generation to learn about the life and work of Vincent van Gogh in a new and exciting way. The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International have leveraged their years as experts in educational formats to create a truly special experience for children, their guardians and anyone who visits the Van Gogh Museum,” says Emilie Gordenker, general director of the Van Gogh Museum.

However, there is a huge handicap when it comes to visiting the exhibition, since we will have to go to Amsterdam, the capital of Holland. If that is your case, on the first floor of the Rietveld building you will come across a collection of six paintings that adapt Van Gogh’s classics with the style of Pokémon. In this way we can find Pikachu in Self-Portrait with a Gray Felt Hat (1887) or Snorlax in The Bedroom in Arles (1888).

The juiciest of all, especially for Pokémon TCG collectors, will be the inclusion of a special promotional card called Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum. It will only be available in English and until the units are sold out, so to get it you have to go to the museum and do the A Pokémon Adventure activity. If we do not meet these requirements, it will be impossible to get a unit.

In the United States and the United Kingdom they will have better luck, since the purchase of eligible items in PokemonCenter will entail the gift of said card, although also while supplies last. The fever to get a letter has reached the Van Gogh Museum, which has been inundated by dozens of speculators trying to take his. In fact, if we take a look on eBay, we will see that there are already many of them for sale for hundreds of dollars, even exceeding $1,100.

