We already told you about a new Pokémon in DLC 2 and now we have more news for players who are currently enjoying Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. They are related to its DLC, specifically with the news that comes to us after knowing the latest Pokémon Presents and the announcement of Poltchageist.

In this case, the information is about the date of the second part of the DLC. This could arrive a little later, since The Pokémon Company has updated the game’s official site, stating that the release window for The Indigo Disk DLC could be subject to change. At the moment, the plan is to release this additional content before the end of 2023.

This update suggests that There could be changes to the initially planned release date for the DLC, although no specific details have been offered about possible changes to the schedule. Fans should stay tuned for future updates or official announcements that provide more clarity on when exactly they can expect DLC 2 to arrive.

You already know that we finally have DLC 1 available as part of a new update that the game has received to be compatible with it. There is also a theory about the date of DLC 2. Now, after learning thanks to the datamine details about the 19th special type Tera and the name and first image of a new Pokémon from DLC 2, as well as some character interactions, also boss encounters and more, a very special Pokémon has been found. Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments carefully!

Fuente.