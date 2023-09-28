We bring more news for players of Disney Speedstorm, baptized as Disney’s Mario Kart in its announcement for Nintendo Switch. Details have been confirmed today.
Specifically, after the premiere of the second season, it was then released in its free and complete version. Dataminers have already been diving into this version and have found numerous characters.
This is what they found:
Frozen season
Anna Elsa Hans Kristoff Olaf
The Little Mermaid season
Ariel Eric Triton Ursula
The Nightmare Before Christmas Season
Dr. Finkelstein
Jack Skellington
Oogie Boogie
Sally
Bonus event corridors
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
Ortensia
Wall-E
Eve
These seasons have also been confirmed:
Wreck-It Ralph Season (no confirmed characters) Inside Out Season (no confirmed characters) Tron Season (no confirmed characters)
What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.
