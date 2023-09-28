We bring more news for players of Disney Speedstorm, baptized as Disney’s Mario Kart in its announcement for Nintendo Switch. Details have been confirmed today.

Disney Speedstorm, Disney’s Mario Kart

Specifically, after the premiere of the second season, it was then released in its free and complete version. Dataminers have already been diving into this version and have found numerous characters.

This is what they found:

Frozen season

Anna Elsa Hans Kristoff Olaf

The Little Mermaid season

Ariel Eric Triton Ursula

The Nightmare Before Christmas Season

Dr. Finkelstein

Jack Skellington

Oogie Boogie

Sally

Bonus event corridors

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Ortensia

Wall-E

Eve

These seasons have also been confirmed:

Wreck-It Ralph Season (no confirmed characters) Inside Out Season (no confirmed characters) Tron Season (no confirmed characters)

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

