Gameloft, has announced that Disney Speedstorm, the multiplatform arcade racing game developed by Gameloft Barcelona, ​​is now officially available as a free to play title. In addition, they have also announced the launch of the long-awaited Season 4 update, inspired by Disney’s Aladdin, which brings new drivers, tracks, team members and more to the game.

Disney Speedstorm puts players around the world behind the wheel of karts with characters and tracks based on iconic Disney and Pixar films. The game consists of a hero-based racing system where Disney and Pixar characters have been reimagined as high-speed racers where mastering each driver’s unique skills is the key to victory. The growing selection of characters includes Sulley, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Bella, Stitch, Buzz Lightyear and Captain Jack Sparrow, each with their own upgradeable abilities, which can affect the outcome of the races.

In addition to the official launch of the game in free to play, Disney Speedstorm is also launching today the new season 4 update, called “The Cave of Wonders” and inspired by the movie Aladdin, which adds a treasure of new content, including:

● New pilots: Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and Jafar

● New team members: Abu, Magic Carpet, Rajah, Iago, the Sultan and more

● Two extra pilots

Disney Speedstorm is now available for free on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.