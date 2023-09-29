We have good news for all the Disney fans who were waiting to try Disney Speedstorm racing, as the game became free-to-play and also received its fourth season.

You can now download the game for free

As you surely remember, Gameloft’s release confirmed that at the end of the month it would become a free game and now it’s time for you to run to your console or PC and start burning tires with the characters you followed during your childhood.

It is because of this novelty in Disney Speedstorm that those responsible for it have just shared an interesting trailer that shows everything that awaits you, so you better take a look at it.

#DisneySpeedstorm makes three wishes come true during the Aladdin-inspired Season:

⭐ New Racers!

⭐ New Villains!

⭐ Free-to-play experience! Join the race today! pic.twitter.com/2y4VO52XZd — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) September 28, 2023

As you could see, the game looks very good and now you can play it without spending a single peso, so it can become a good option for all lovers of racing titles.

Disney Speedstorm Season 4 Now Available

Another novelty in the game is that the fourth season has just been released, which is inspired by Aladdin and adds several characters from his films, such as Aladdin himself, the Genie, Jasmine and Jafar, as well as others such as Gaston, the villain from Beauty and the Beast.

It is worth mentioning that these runners will join a wide catalog that includes other well-known faces from the world of Disney and Pixar, such as Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Mulan, Buzz Lightyear, Lilo, Stitch, Captain Jack Sparrow and dozens more.

Disney Speedstorm is available as a free-to-play for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam, Windows and the Epic Games Store.

Will you give the free game a try? Tell us in the comments.

