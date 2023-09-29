Those from the mouse house copy one of the most criticized measures on Netflix.

Disney+ copies one of Netflix’s most controversial measures

The streaming platform Disney+ It is not going through its best months, although it is adding great premieres and the most attractive titles as always. After carrying out content purges that have left hundreds of series and movies out of the catalog to save costs, a few days ago the disappearance of one of its most characteristic functions was announced unexpectedly. However, the bad news does not end.

After raising the price of its monthly and annual subscriptions, The Verge reports that Disney+ has decided to restrict the use of shared accounts in Canada from November 1. Although at the moment it has only been decided to take the measure in one territory, it is very possible that if the experiment works it will spread to more areas, as happened with Netflix, which is committed to charging those who share accounts in different homes.

At the moment, Disney+ allows you to share accounts with friends and family, even strangers, as long as there are no more than four devices connected at the same time. However, in Canada you will have to pay to add “additional members” who do not live in the same household to the account created. Thus, the fee will increase by $7.99 per montha rather controversial decision for which we will have to wait for its possible extension in other territories.

Disney+, available for less than €7.5 per month

Disney+ has a monthly or annual subscription, one year being more recommended for €89.90, since this saves up to two months of subscription compared to the monthly option, since instead of paying €8.99 per month, the service costs €7.49. Among the features of the platform, it stands out being able to create up to 7 different profiles and play on 4 devices at the same time with high image quality, unlimited downloads and parental control available.

