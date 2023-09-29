They are preparing a third installment of Tron, however, Disney is also thinking about making an animated version.

The iconic sci-fi Tron franchise could be expanded even further with an animated film if Jennifer Lee, creative director of Disney Animation, has something to say about it. As Disney works on a new live-action installment set in this universe that will star Jared Leto, the possibilities of bringing this story to animated format have begun to take shape.

The story of Tron originated in the 1982 film directed by Steven Lisberger, which featured an all-star cast including Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan and Barnard Hughes. The plot revolves around a young video game programmer scammed by an executive at the company he works for, who is then digitally dragged inside a computer.

The success of the original film turned it into a cult phenomenon and led to the expansion of Tron through comics, video games, and an animated show. In 2010 came the sequel, Tron: Legacy, which followed the story of the original main character’s son and explored a fascinating digital world.

The third delivery is taking longer than expected.

With Disney reviving the franchise with a new sequel titled Tron: Ares, the possibilities of future Tron projects are exciting. When asked about an animated Tron movie, Jennifer Lee expressed her excitement and stated that she would consider the idea.

“This is what I can answer, what I promise to do at my next lunch with the directors. Once a month, I have lunch with all the directors together and I will tell them: There has been a request. Has anyone here been dreaming of that happening? We’re driven by the filmmakers, so I can blame them if it doesn’t happen. I’m not kidding. Just tell him I’m going to write that down and bring it to him. Unfairly, I have not done so. I’ve already done it, so I’ll do it. I love it”.

Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Rønning, has been in development for several years and has made significant progress in recent months. The film features the talents of Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee and Cameron Monaghan.

Tron 3

Although plot details have yet to be revealed, fans hope that “Tron: Ares” connects with characters and elements from the previous films to offer a unique cinematic experience and pay homage to the entire Tron mythology.

Filming on Tron: Ares was scheduled to begin in summer 2023, but was delayed due to the actors’ strike. If an agreement is reached between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA in the coming weeks, Disney could prioritize this film, with a possible release planned for late 2025. Tron lovers have a lot to look forward to in the future, whether in live action or animation.