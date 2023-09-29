loading…

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (right) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Thursday (28/9/2023). Kadyrov dismissed rumors that he was in a coma. Photo/TASS

MOSCOW – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday. His visit was to dispel rumors that he was in a coma.

“The President noted the personal contribution of the head of Chechnya to the dynamic development of the republic,” wrote the Russian state news agency, TASS, Friday (29/9/20023).

“Putin conveyed his best wishes to the soldiers of the Northern Military District from Chechnya who are fighting heroically on the front lines,” continued the TASS report, referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The report showed a video clip of Putin entering the office and greeting Kadyrov, who was wearing Khaki, and congratulating him on Chechnya’s development under his leadership.

The meeting came after unconfirmed reports in some Ukrainian media and social media that Kadyrov was in a coma and fighting for his life. At the time, the Kremlin said it had no information about Kadyrov’s health.

Then, on September 17, two videos were uploaded to Kadyrov’s Telegram account showing him smiling and walking around. It is not known when or where the video was taken.

A comment accompanying the posts read: “I strongly advise everyone who cannot differentiate between truth and lies on the internet to take a walk, get some fresh air and organize their thoughts.”

Chechnya was once Russia’s bitter enemy and the two countries fought each other in the 1990s and 2000s, but now they are allies.

Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, a Chechen independence fighter who switched sides in the Second Chechen War and was appointed president before his assassination in 2004.

His son, Ramzan Kadyrov, became head of the Chechen Republic in 2007 and has remained close to Putin, sending thousands of Chechen soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

(but)