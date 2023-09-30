loading…

Paris is experiencing a bedbug emergency in public facilities and transport. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – The French government has vowed to take action to “reassure and protect” the public when its capital, Paris. This was taken amid an increase in the number of bed bugs that were “widespread” in public transportation, both buses and trains.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said he would “unite transport operators next week” to “take further action” to “reassure and protect” the public from reports of a spike in the number of the blood-sucking insects.

The announcement came as calls for government action from Paris officials and trade unions increased after several videos of bedbugs spotted on public transport and other locations such as cinemas emerged on social media.

Speaking to French TV station LCI, Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire called the phenomenon “widespread.”

“It must be understood that in reality nothing is safe, there are obviously risk factors, but the reality is that bed bugs can be infected anywhere and brought home,” said Gregoire.

Three years ago, the French government launched an anti-bedbug campaign, which includes a dedicated website and information hotline, as numbers of the insects soared.

But Gregoire said despite the plans, “there are 3.6 million people coming to Paris every day, and the bed bugs don’t stop in the suburbs.”

An expert from France’s national health and sanitation agency, Anses, said the problem is “an emerging phenomenon in France and almost everywhere in the world.”

“This is mainly due to the movement of people, the traveling population, the fact that people stay in short-term accommodation and bring back bedbugs in their suitcases or suitcases,” Johanna Fite from Anses’ risk assessment department told CNN.