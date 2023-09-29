Thousands of Discord users have been left offline to the online chat and communication platform on September 29, 2023. Users are reporting that they are receiving an error message stating that they have been blocked from accessing Discord.com . The message “Sorry, you have been blocked. You are not able to access Discord.com” appears on the screens which automatically causes concern as to whether it is us or a service problem.

The fall has occurred worldwide, affecting users in all countries, where when they want to connect to Discord through their PC or mobile devices they receive an error message indicating that they have been blocked or simply nothing loads on the screen. . The communication app has confirmed the outage on its status page, where it reports that it is investigating the problem and is working to resolve it as soon as possible.

SOLUTION?

Some users have discovered a temporary solution to the problem, which apparently is not effective for everyone. They report that they have managed to resolve the situation by restarting their devices, whether the computer or mobile device, which has allowed them to recover connectivity. However, it is important to note that this solution has not worked consistently for all those affected, as some have repeatedly tried without success to access the platform despite applying this measure.

The interruption in the platform’s service has created inconveniences for users seeking to establish communication with friends, family or playmates. This application has become over time a fundamental space for a wide variety of digital activities, which is why we hope that the service will be restored soon. In the meantime, we invite you to explore our latest news.

