There are still Stephen King stories to adapt and after The Boogeyman, director Rob Savage wants more.

Stephen King is an author whose works have inspired countless filmmakers over the years, and director Rob Savage, who helmed The Boogeyman, recently revealed that he has a strong interest in working on another adaptation.

Rob Savage is excited to continue exploring the author’s universe. That’s why he’s been in talks about collaborating on another adaptation with actor David Dastmalchian, who played Lester in The Boogeyman and is also a passionate fan of Stephen King.

Rob Savage has specifically mentioned The Langoliers, a short story included in the collection Four After Midnight. As he highlighted the cinematic potential due to its intriguing concept of playing with time and temporal decay. The story follows a group of passengers trapped on a plane that accidentally travels through a gap in time, leading them to face a terrifying threat. There is already a miniseries that premiered in 1995.

“I have especially been looking through the short story collections and marking some of them. It’s also nice to be in the Stephen King Club, because there are other people who come up to you and say, Oh, well, have you done that? Have you ever thought about Graveyard Shift? Have you ever thought about this? David Dastmalchian, who plays Lester in the film, is also a big fan of Stephen King, so we’ve been chatting about a couple of other short stories that would make great features.”

“Oh, The Langoliers is still… In every interview I can, I tell the universe that I would love for that to happen if we can figure out the legalities… There’s a lot of fertile ground in that idea of ​​playing with time and the decay of time. There’s a cosmically terrifying notion there that a lot could be done with and that’s nothing like any other horror film I can think of. And that lends itself very well to cinema as well, because cinema is all about the manipulation of time. “I think there’s a lot of fun you can have there.”

