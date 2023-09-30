The journalist and presenter posted some shots on Instagram that portray her in intimate attitudes with her daughter

Life as a mother for Diletta Leotta. The journalist and presenter posted some shots on Instagram that portray her together with her daughter Aria di lei as they share moments of intimacy and tenderness: “Breakfast on 4 wheels”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

September 29 – 8.17pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED