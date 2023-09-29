Suara.com – The global technology ecosystem is facing a major challenge known as Tech Winter. This phenomenon refers to a period of reduced investment and uncertainty that can threaten the growth of the technology industry.

Facing this challenge, Digiasia Bios, through its position as an Embedded Finance as a Service (EFaaS) company, appears to present innovative solutions and help support the growth of the digital ecosystem in Indonesia.

The current Tech Winter challenge means technology companies and digital startups in Indonesia are faced with the important task of creating uniqueness, minimizing competition, and becoming wiser in managing their finances.

Apart from that, companies also need support in various aspects, such as equitable digitalization, strengthening business fundamentals, increasing collaboration between stakeholders, and implementing the Environmental Social, Governance (ESG) framework.

“As the first EFaaS company in Indonesia, we have a mission to empower financial services in Indonesia and democratize existing banking services. We do this so that our partners can develop solid company strategies to survive in the tough competition.” said Alexander Rusli, one of the founders of Digiasia Bios, written Friday (29/9/2023).

Digiasia Bios, which was founded in 2017 by Alexander Rusli and Prashant Gokarn, has big ambitions to accelerate financial inclusion through its licensing and technology.

As EFaaS, Digiasia Bios functions as an integration medium between 4 main digital ecosystem blocks: B2B SaaS platform, B2C SaaS platform, licensed financial institutions, and offline retail networks. This connecting technology allows SaaS users to seamlessly and innovatively access their financial transactions without leaving their native applications.

“From the four technology licenses we own, namely KasPro, KreditPro, RemitPro, and DigiBos, we enable partners to build independent construction systems on financial/fintech applications/platforms that they already have. We want to help partners provide a pleasant transaction experience through omnichannel to their target application users,” added Alex.

In the current digital ecosystem integration strategy scheme, Digiasia Bios has presented a financial services integration portal, including payment services for consumers and B2B, point of sale lending systems, B2B loans, and banking services (CASA). In the future, Digiasia Bios will continue to expand its financial services portfolio to support the growth of Indonesia’s digital ecosystem.

“With the vision and innovation that we have, it shows that in facing Tech Winter, Indonesia has the strength to lead digital transformation and strengthen its digital business ecosystem. “The EFaaS business concept opens up great opportunities on this journey, supports sustainable digital business growth, and ensures financial inclusion for all Indonesian citizens,” concluded Alex.