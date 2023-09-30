Suara.com – Yan Vellia, the second wife of the late Didi Kempot, is not yet comfortable with Salma Salsabil or Salma Idol’s apology. The reason is because Salma has not apologized via her Instagram feed.

As is known, Salma was criticized after changing the lyrics of the song Station Balapan with words with negative connotations. The champion of Indonesian Idol season XII has apologized to Didi Kempot’s wife.

Salma Salsabila’s Bio and Profile (Instagram/@salmasalsabil12)

To Ashanty, Yan Vellia told how Salma Idol met him to apologize for changing the lyrics of the legendary Javanese song.

“Just made a mistake. A few days (after) he just responded, after I made the feed, responded, then asked to meet,” he said, quoted from the Ngobrol Asix YouTube channel, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Also Read: Salma Salsabil’s Biodata and Profile, Blasphemed for Changing Racing Station Lyrics to Be Rude

Salma has indeed apologized directly and via story uploads. But actually that’s not all Yan Vellia hoped for.

“In terms of social media, not yet on Salma’s Instagram feed. Even though that’s what I was hoping for,” he said.

“Maybe because he’s new, (he) admits that he’s new to the world of music and maybe he’s being hailed as a champion, right? (So) he loses control, ends up making a mistake,” he said again.

The 41-year-old singer said that he received many DMs from Salma fans, from polite to brutal.

“I was DMed until 2 at night, some of the fans were brutal, some were very polite. Finally I forgave before Salma apologized,” he said.

Also read: The wife of the late Didi Kempot was furious after Salma Idol replaced the lyrics of the song Station Racing with curses

“But, as a Javanese, you have to be willing to apologize directly. So that Salma fans and Didi Kempot fans don’t make a fuss anymore, because I was the one who was DMed,” he continued.

So that his heart is comfortable and relaxed, Yan Vellia hopes that Salma will upload an apology on her official Instagram feed.

“I hope that if Salma still uploads on Salma’s Instagram feed, everyone will know,” he said.

Even though he is not yet comfortable, Yan Vellia emphasized that he and Salma have no personal problems. Their meeting went smoothly.

Contributor: Chusnul Chotimah