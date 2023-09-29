Dianne Feinstein, one of the best-known US senators and the oldest in office, has died at the age of 90. She was elected for California to the Senate with the Democrats for the first time in 1992, and since then she has always been re-elected: she has assumed numerous important positions, including that of president of the Intelligence Committee, and in 2012 she became the American senator to obtain most votes in a single Senate election (7.7 million).

Previously, in the 1970s, she had been president of the San Francisco City Council when Mayor Joe Moscone and City Councilman Harvey Milk (the first openly gay elected politician in U.S. history) were murdered in a political assassination. As president of the council, Feinstein then became mayor of San Francisco, a position she held for ten years.

She had been suffering from various health problems for some years, and in February this year Feinstein was hospitalized for a shingles infection, which left her severely debilitated. Since then he had no longer been able to be present at the voting sessions in the Senate, and his absence had slowed down the approval of some legislative procedures (in fact, in the Senate the Democratic Party’s majority is extremely small and even a single absence can cause major problems) . For this reason, in recent months some Democrats had also begun to publicly ask for his resignation, amid much discussion and criticism.