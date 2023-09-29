Diablo 4 is preparing to bring us a good amount of new features with its season 2. Blizzard has already revealed when we will be able to know all the details, but wanted to clarify a couple of things for anxious fans who are waiting for a few changes.

After a first season that has not been what many expected, Diablo 4 wants to redeem itself with a Season of Blood that reactivates all those players who have left Sanctuary for the moment.

For it, Blizzard has had a presentation on October 4 that will reveal everything that this new season 2 will bring to the game. Besides, A new fireside chat will take place on October 10 where the creators will reveal more information.

However, these presentations will also focus on providing data on the quality of life updates that Blizzard will be offering for Diablo 4 from now on. In the official statement you can read:

The Developer Update livestream also details many quality of life updates coming throughout Season 2. The message has caused some confusion among fans, as many think these changes could only arrive with the new season. .

More changes are coming to Sanctuary in Diablo 4

Because this idea has begun to proliferate among fans, Blizzard wanted to be quick to clarify that no, that We will also have improvements to the game before the launch of the Season of Blood scheduled for October.

A Blizzard employee responded on Reddit stating: This was interpreted as if we had quality of life changes only during the season and not at the beginning. I will say that we have a significant amount of changes at the beginning of the season and we will talk about that on October 4th.

But we’re also committed to many more in later updates throughout Season 2, and we’ll share the first of those on October 10 with that stream and more at BlizzCon.

Quality of life improvements are really important in a game like Diablo 4 and this one still has some plasters left to put on.

Therefore, it is to be expected that communication with the company is much more fluid during these weeks after a few days of silence on the state of the game. What do you expect from Diablo 4 Season 2?

At the moment, we know that Blizzard has no intention of stopping in terms of content for the game, since a while ago it was confirmed that Diablo 4 would have annual expansions that would be added to the season passes already announced previously.