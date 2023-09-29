The Brazilian is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the full electric championship, having been a mainstay of the series since its inception in 2014.

In this period, di Grassi has collected a record of 13 victories – tied with Sebastien Buemi – of which 12 with Abt, the team where he spent seven seasons.

The highlight of his time with the German team was the 2016-17 Formula E drivers’ title, while the following season he helped the team secure the teams’ title.

“It’s a great feeling to be back with Abt,” said the 39-year-old. “Not only did I win two titles with this team, but I also have endless memories with all the people who work there with such passion.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back after two years and I can’t wait to work together again. Together we will give our all to achieve, step by step, the results that the whole team deserves.”

Di Grassi spent the 2021-22 season with Venturi before joining Mahindra this year – a relationship that started well with a pole and podium in the opening round in Mexico City.

But the Indian manufacturer had problems with its powertrain and di Grassi achieved only two further points finishes all season.

Mahindra, which also supplies its engines to Abt, confirmed it had broken up with di Grassi earlier in the week, before announcing Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara as its new driver line-up.

Lucas di Grassi, ABT Cupra Racing, Thomas Biermaier, Abt CEO and team principal

Photo by: ABT Motorsport

Thomas Biermaier, CEO and team principal of Abt, believes that having a person with di Grassi’s experience on the team could push the company to get back on the starting grid, after finishing last in the team rankings this season.

“We are aware of the great challenge of fighting international competition as a small customer team,” he said. “For this reason, experience, technical know-how and full passion for the common project matter even more: with Lucas we have the perfect man for the future on board.”

Di Grassi will join Muller, who remains in the team after performing well in the latter stages of the 2022-23 season, with three points finishes in the last four races.

Porsche remains the only team not to have officially confirmed its line-up for next season, but is expected to retain the duo of Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein.

Pre-season testing will begin in Valencia the week of October 23rd, while the first meeting will be in Mexico City on January 13th.

