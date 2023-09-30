Suara.com – Risto Mitrevski said that Dewa United is determined to rise when they host Persebaya Surabaya in the 14th week of BRI Liga 1 which will be held at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang.

Quoted from the club’s official website, Saturday (30/9/2023), Mitrevski added that Dewa United had improved following the results his team had achieved in the last few matches.

Dewa United defender, Risto Mitrevski (right). (ANTARA FOTO/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

As is known, Dewa United failed to win in the last three matches. They were only able to record two draws and one defeat.

“We have done our best in training. We can show this at the start of the season how this team plays,” said Mitrevski.

“But now we have to change something. Foreign and local players must unite to be able to recover,” he continued.

The player from North Macedonia continued, all Dewa United players must give everything in this match in order to secure the three points.

“We have to give more than 100% in tomorrow’s match (today). There is no other choice for us but to win. I personally believe that with the spirit we have, this team will be able to achieve the full point target in tomorrow’s match,” concluded Mitrevski.

Currently, Dewa United is in 13th place in the Indonesian League 1 standings with 17 points from 13 matches, four points adrift of Persebaya Surabaya in eighth position.

In the two meetings between the two teams last season, Dewa United never won against Persebaya Surabaya and lost with scores of 1-2 and 0-3.

