Naughty Dog achieved maximum success as a PlayStation studio with the launch of its The Last of Us franchise. Given its importance, it is normal to think that studying will not give you a break. Although nothing has been mentioned so far about a sequel, its development could be further along than you think.

A few days ago, actors gave The Last of Us fan community something to talk about, since they suggested that the motion capture of the third installment of the main series had already begun.

Has The Last of Us: Part III already started its motion capture?

The evidence ignited speculation and it has just intensified thanks to an informant who claims that the motion capture process has not only already begun, but that it “started a long time ago.”

We know this thanks to the tipster or leaker MyTimeToShineHello, a scooper who is best known in the film industry leaker community, as he has an enviable track record of success, which shows that his sources are trustworthy.

The Last of Us: Part III would already be in development at Naughty Dog

Unfortunately, there was no more information than that, which should be enough to excite fans who are waiting for a new game in the series, whose latest iteration debuted in 2020, precisely the controversial The Last of Us: Part II.

There is no strict guideline as to when studios start doing motion capture for their projects, but it is clear that it is not the pre-production phase, but rather it is almost a fact that Naughty Dog is already working diligently in the development of The Last of Us: Part III. That said, a release date of late 2025 or early 2026 doesn’t sound unreasonable.

