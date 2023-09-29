Dear spend, Despar joins the anti-inflation quarter: over 300 brand products at blocked prices

Despar Italythe consortium company that brings together six food distribution companies and affiliated retailers under the Despar brand, joins, through Federdistribuzione, the federation of modern distribution companies with which it is associated, to the “Anti-inflation quarter”, the initiative promoted by the Government to defend the shopping cart from the effects of inflation through the introduction of frozen prices on a basket of basic necessities. As reported by the Italfruit News website, from the beginning of October in the shops of the 17 Italian regions where the brand is present, customers will find a basket of more than 300 Despar brand products composed of everyday goods and basic necessities which will be on the shelves at fixed prices until 12/31/2023. Alongside the branded products available in stores throughout Italy, each of the six companies belonging to the Despar Italia Consortium will also be able to include at a local level, in their own reference areas, further products from the branded industry and local suppliers in the basket of references at a controlled price.

In the fight against inflation in the shopping cartDespar Italia is thus focusing on its own branded products (MDD), true distinctive feature of the Despar offer, in which the customer can find quality and convenience guaranteed and recognized by an increasingly loyal customer, as demonstrated by the 2023 numbers of MDD Despar. To date, in fact, Despar Italia has reached an MDD share of total grocery sales of 22.3%, higher than that of the total MDD market in Italy and growing by 1 point compared to the previous year (source Nielsen, YTD August ).

“Adhere to the anti-inflation quarter promoted by the government – he commented Filippo Fabbri, General Director of Despar Italia – for us it is a responsible choice to continue to be alongside Italian families, protecting their purchasing power and combating the high cost of living. It is a choice in continuity with our social commitment and closeness to the communities that together with our members we carry out every day in the territories in which we are present and with the actions already implemented in recent years to avoid burdening the customer with price increases the final. As Despar Italia, our task will continue to be, on the one hand, to continue to dialogue with the production industry so that it can make a tangible contribution in the fight against inflation and rising prices, on the other we will continue to work in the development of our branded product, the flagship of our offer, to continue to guarantee the people who choose us quality at the right price”.

