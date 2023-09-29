Deputy Chair of the Advisory Board of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Grace Natalie answered the issue of President Joko Widodo being the mastermind behind Kaesang Pangarep who decided to enter the political stage.

As an illustration, recently Kaesang was appointed General Chair of PSI even though he had only joined for two days. However, Grace believes that Jokowi is not a father who imposes his will on his child, so he thinks this issue is not appropriate.

“The person who can answer might be Mas Kaesang, but what he said was that he had asked for Mr Jokowi’s blessing, and in terms of our interactions with Mr Jokowi, he is not the type who forces children, I have seen that,” said Grace, quoted from the Kumparan YouTube channel, Friday ( 9/29/2023).

However, Grace did not deny that her party was actively investigating Kaesang, who finally gave in and agreed to become a member of PSI. In fact, this kind of “seduction” was not only carried out by Grace et al towards Kaesang, but also towards Jokowi.

“Once we joked to Pak Jokowi, ‘Mr Jokowi, what if Mas Kaesang joined PSI?’ “Mr Jokowi just laughed and he said, ‘Yes, ask Mas Kaesang yourself’,” said Grace.

“So I don’t see in our interactions Mr Jokowi the type who imposes his will, if I observe our interactions. “He’s the type whose child…you can live with that child yourself,” he continued.

Based on this experience, Grace admitted that she was not sure if Kaesang would join the party he once chaired under Jokowi’s rule. Moreover, PSI’s assessment process for Kaesang was carried out several years ago.

“I see that Pak Jokowi is not the type who dictates what his children want to be and what they want to be. “So I doubt it would be said that Pak Jokowi was forcing or ordering, instructing his children,” stressed Grace.

“The process (of the assessment) is done in installments. (But) I don’t know the exact turning point, you can ask Mas Kaesang directly. (But) this is not a short trip, there are long interactions, sometimes we meet and tease Mas Kaesang,” he added.