Cases of Dengue fever have been recorded in Lazio since August. This diffusion is destined to persist for a few more weeks, at least for the entire month of October and potentially until the beginning of November. The indication comes from the Lazio regional congress of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) ‘Studying the past to understand the future’, organized by DotCom, with scientific director Gianpiero D’Offizi, president of Simit Lazio, and director of the Unit of Infectious Diseases and Hepatology of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani.

“In Lazio there is an increase in cases of dengue, both imported from endemic countries and indigenous, i.e. contracted in Italy. A patient can return to Italy with this infection and if he is bitten by the tiger mosquito, it becomes infected and after a period of incubation of 10-15 days can infect another person”, explains Emanuele Nicastri, director of the high-intensity care infectious diseases unit, Inmi Spallanzani. “Circulation of the vector is still expected for the month of October, at least until the first week of November. If we find ourselves faced with a patient with symptoms attributable to this infection, it will be a good idea to take a rapid test which can be carried out in infectious disease centers specialists, for example by coming directly without a reservation to the Spallanzani institute, which gives a response in a few hours, in order to both take care of the patient and be able to start a disinfestation that avoids the spread of an outbreak and therefore of new cases”.

In the Region, however, there are no other tropical infections already present in the past or widespread in other areas of Italy. For West Nile, for example, “in Lazio there is no evidence of human cases, nor in equids, nor in birds, nor in mosquitoes collected by the zooprophylactic institute. We are protected by the Apennine arc, while it is present in Sardinia and in the Po Valley”, adds Nicastri. Not even chikungunya is present “in our territory nor is there any evidence of an increase in cases, either imported or native, as happened in 2007 and 2017”.