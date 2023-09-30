Was the death of Tanjiro’s family a simple coincidence of fate or something planned by Muzan?

Muzan Kibutsuji was positioned as the great villain of Demon Slayer from his first appearance

Although the third season of Demon Slayer has finally revealed all the Upper Moons and Gyokko and Hantengu were the last great enemies our heroes faced, the threatening presence of Muzan Kibutsujithe great villain of the work, continues to fly over the increasingly exciting plot of the series.

Muzan, the King of Demons and their creator, has proven to be one of those villains who in his few appearances tries to demonstrate how terrible he is even before his subjects. He has become the torment of humans and one of his worst acts has been almost entirely massacring Tanjiro’s family leaving Nezuko as the only survivor, transformed since then into a horrible demon, but has all this been a simple coincidence or was choosing the Kamado family a previously planned decision?

The following lines will include Spoilers of what happens in Demon Slayer after its third season, specifically the last arc of the manga.

The domino effect

Chapter 184 of the manga begins the last arc of Demon Slayer and finally includes the battle against a fierce Muzan that had already taken the lives of a good number of members of the Demon Extermination Corps and was threatening to exterminate the rest of the Pillars that were left alive.

In this arc, very important details about Muzan’s personality as a his obsession with being able to survive the sun’s rays, something that according to him completely separated him from achieving perfection. In the search to solve this impossibility he began to turn many people into demons in the hope that one of them would develop the ability to be immune to the sun to devour it and inherit said abilities.

Thus we arrive at one of the great moments of Nezuko Kamado in the third season of the series, leaving an emotional scene reuniting with her brother Tanjiro and demonstrating immunity to sunlight despite being a demon. Some fans suggest that this is due to the influence of Yoriichi, creator of breathing techniques, on the Kamado and Tanjiro family.

Returning to the last arc of the manga, called Countdown to Dawn, a flashback is shown in chapter 196 in which Muzan appears in front of Tanjiro’s family. In this scene Muzan laments that they die so easily since he was more interested in turning his victims into demons instead of taking their lives.

With this scene as fleeting as it is revealing, it becomes clear that for Muzan the members of the Kamado family were victims without any special interest to him and I did not know that there were actually heirs of the Solar Breath in said family.

By a series of coincidences it was caused a surprising domino effect that ended his reign through his own fault: by attacking the Kamado family he finally managed to create a demon immune to the sun, but he also caused Tanjiro, the heir of the Solar Breath who tanto aterraba a Muzanjoined the Demon Extermination Corps and ended up facing him until he defeated him.

