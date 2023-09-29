Demon Slayer is full of very tragic moments. So much so that, On many occasions, fans have lamented the loss of key characters in the cast that makes up the story of Kimetsu no Yaiba.. A story that over the years has been filled with epic and unforgettable moments. And also drama and moments that have brought tears to more than one fan. In this article we will review the most devastating deaths that have occurred in the Demon Slayer anime to date.

(SPOILER): If you have not seen the entire anime, we advise you to avoid reading the article.

The fall of the most important characters of the Hunters

In this section we will do an in-depth review of those human characters that make up the Elenco from Demon Slayer and that they have perished so far in the series. If you want to relive a tough and real trip again after having seen what we have done in production by Ufotable, then keep reading and accompany us on this trip:

Kyojuro Rengoku

It is probably the most popular, and you may even have accidentally come across one of the most delicate moments of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime on social networks. We are talking about Rengoku, one of the most important characters in the Kimetsu no Yaiba Hunters Guild, and that he was the first within the group to lose his life so far in the series. A tragic moment that was perfectly represented on screen, with an unparalleled mix of feelings that finally makes us see the friendlier and calmer face of the character.

He held the position of the Pillar of Flame in the Demon Extermination Corps. Furthermore, he is the only member of the Hashira that has died. His fall occurred in combat against Akaza, the Upper Moon Three. A moment that fans will undoubtedly remember forever. His fall occurred fighting as a team with his companionsso his death was glorious.

Tanjiro’s family

This is one of the facts that lays the foundations for the history of Demon Slayer, and that is that both Tanjiro and Nezuko’s parents and siblings died in the first chapter of the series. While Tanjiro was in the city, his mother and brothers are attacked. by a demon that eliminates them completely. The only one who was saved was Nezuko, who ended up becoming a Demon and was thus able to survive. One of the most tragic moments of the series, on which Kimetsu’s story has been built over the years.

Threats and Fallen Demons from Kimetsu no Yaiba

The line between good and evil is sometimes blurred. So far in the Demon Slayer anime, it is a fact that the Demons have been the most resonant victims with the passing of the chapters. After all, the Hunters are more battle-hardened and have a more prominent role in the series. However, We will list below the falls of the Demons of Kimetsu most popular of these seasons. Let’s review a trip full of chaos and blood:

Temple Demon

This is the first demon they have faced so much Tanjiro as Nezuko. And it is inevitable therefore that holds first place on the list. In fact, it appears in the second chapter of the anime on Mount Sagiri. The sun’s rays are the cause of his death after both brothers managed to defeat him and leave him at the mercy of the great star in the sky. A brief and intense appearance, loaded with symbolism and evolution as characters for both Tanjiro and Nezuko.

You stole it, Kamanue, Rokuro y Mukago

We are facing a fairly iconic quartet within the Kimetsu no Yaiba universe. They were part of the twelve demonic moons of Muzan. Muzan is the one in charge of killing them all, after they question his own usefulness. Below we will leave you a brief list of each of these characters, who fell at the hands of their same species.

You stole it: Lower Moon Three..

Clumsy: Lower Moon Six.

Rokuro: Lower Moon Two.

The Alliance: The Lower Moon Four.

Enmu

Enmu took the title of Lower Moon One and had a very main role as antagonist in the Infinity Train. His abilities served to put Hunters to sleep and make them easy prey. He was defeated by Tanjiro who ended up cutting off his head in a quite epic way and which makes up one of the most incredible moments in the anime.

Susamaru

Susamaru wanted to be one of the 12 Moons. He fell into Tamayo’s trap in the anime, a trap that prohibited him from telling lies and keeping secrets. She provided a vital plot point for Kimetsu, as she leaked the location of Muzan, who ended up condemning her to death.

Demon of the Hands

This demon, captured by Urokodaki and confined to the roots of a mountain, was used as a test of bravery and talent for aspiring hunters. He had devoured numerous challengers, but was finally defeated in a brutal combat by Tomioka and Tanjiro. This victory marked a turning point in Tanjiro’s path as a hunter.

Rui and the spider demons

Rui is one of the most interesting characters in the Kimetsu no Yaiba cast and makes up a large entourage along with 4 other lower demons, each one with a specific role and specific powers. This Demon is defeated by the Hunters in one of the most epic battles in anime to date and that has become a badge of the series’ potential for the future.

Horned Demon

There is not much to say about this strange specimen within the Kimetsu no Yaiba universe. Basically the horned demon wore one only on his forehead and made an appearance at the Tsuzumi Mansion during the Drum House Arc. All this happened in the first season of the anime and met its end at the hands of Inosuke Hashibira, one of the emblems of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Language Demon

The Tongue Demon, as its name indicates, used the use of his tongue as a weapon and also as a defense. He made an appearance at the Drum Mansion and Zenitsu was the one in charge of taking his life in a most elegant movement using the Breath of Thunder. If you want to know more about Demon Slayer, we invite you to continue reading this article.

Guitaro and Daki

This duo of demon brothers shared their title as Upper Moon Six. They were the main enemies in the Red Light District and they faced the Hunters in a very hard and bloody battle. Zenitsu and Inosuke and Tanjiro and Tengen killed each of the brothers.

Gyokko

Gyokko is another of the most interesting Demons to analyze. Occupied the rank of Upper Moon Five, being a deformed demon hidden inside a vase. Hence, she is one of the most curious and interesting characters in anime. He faced off against Tokito who ended up taking his life in a rather cruel and hard way to witness. But if you are from the Cazadores team, it will surely be quite a spectacle for you.

Hantengu

The Upper Moon Four, was decapitated by Tanjiro and then consumed by sunlight. In an act very similar to what happened to the Demon of the Temple at the beginning of the series.

The Swamp Demon

This was the first official mission in which Tanjiro had to face his fears and show whether or not he was suitable to be a Hunter. This demon was responsible for kidnapping and eating young people for yearsuntil Tanjiro set out in search of him, defeated him, and showed that he had everything it took for a Hunter to conform within the Guild.

Yahaba

We are about to reach the end. This is when we talk about Yahaba, which is considered one of the Twelve Demonic Moons, although it really is not. He appeared in Asakusa and Tanjiro was in charge of defeating him.

Kyogai

Kyogai was a demon who gave the name to one of the most mythical arcs in anime: that of the House of Drums. It is the demon that gave its name to the arch of the house of drums, Tanjiro found him after he left a trail of chaos, blood and death in his wake, devouring everything in his path. The battle was extremely tough and one of the most epic so far in anime.