“The postponement to 2026 of the return of the deficit below 3% of GDP as indicated by NADEF exacerbates these fears for Italy”





How did the financial markets receive the Meloni government’s Nadef which brings forward the Budget Law for 2024? What is happening in the financial world? Affaritaliani.it asked Massimiliano Schena, investment director of Symphonia. “The recent widening of the BTP spread compared to the German Bund is part of a general widening of credit spreads and peripheral European government bonds, triggered by the accelerated rise in long-term yields. This movement follows the meetings of the central banks in September which strengthened the prospect of stable but high interest rates for a prolonged period of time.After the downgrade of the United States rating by Fitch in August, however, investor sensitivity to public finance dynamics is higher and in Europe is exacerbated by the worsening of growth prospects”.

“If an upward revision of the Italian public deficit for 2023 and 2024 was now inevitable, the postponement to 2026 of the return of the deficit below 3% of GDP as indicated by Nadef exacerbates these fears for Italy, also opening up the possibility of more tense relations with the European authorities in the imminence of the reintroduction of the stability pact. However, it is not clear what consequences there may be for Italy, given that negotiations at European level are ongoing”, concludes Schena.

Subscribe to the newsletter