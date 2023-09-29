Denpasar Voice – Stefano Cugurra’s team at Bali United for Rp. 2.61 billion became the scapegoat for the Indonesian National Team’s defeat against Uzbekistan.

The Bali United player coached by Stefano Cugurra worth IDR 2.61 billion who became the scapegoat for the Indonesian national team’s defeat against Uzbekistan was Kadek Arel.

Kadek Arel is a Bali United player who was one of the retainers of Indra Sjafri’s Indonesian National Team at the Asian Games.

The Indonesian national team coached by Indra Sjafri had to recognize Uzbekistan’s superiority with a final score of 2-0 in extra time.

This defeat meant that the Indonesian National Team had to stop in the last 16 of the Chinese Asian Games.

Indonesian National Team supporters also said that the Indonesian National Team’s defeat was due to Kadek Arel entering during extra time.

“Just entered ET, Uzbekistan’s 2 goals came from Kadek Arel,” wrote the account @sigitrendang66. Quoted from the comments page of the Indonesian futboll Instagram post.

However, there were also Indonesian National Team supporters who defended Kadek Arel, who was the mainstay player for the U-23 Indonesian National Team in the AFF Cup coached by Shin Tae-yong.

“STY’s mainstay Kadek at AFF yesterday until the final, no need for excuses,” replied the account @dupawan00. (*/Rizal)

