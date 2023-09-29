The team that won the scudetto cannot be forgotten so quickly. Now the relationship with the Nigerian must be mended. Selling it (below cost) would be a resounding defeat

Among all the conflicting moments that cyclically, inevitably pit Aurelio De Laurentiis against the other strong personalities – either strengthened by talent, or elevated by the glory that football offers without measure or composure – of Napoli, the clash with Osimhen removes a fundamental lever from the game: the profit.