The screenwriter, Dan Harmon, tells us his vision for the long-awaited reunion of the most famous gang on television, and no, it won’t just be a party of old friends

Imagine Troy and Abed at the movies, but not just any movie theater, but on the big screen in your favorite theater. Now, after years of waiting and rumors, Dan Harmonthe architect behind Community and Rick and Morty, has offered tantalizing details about the highly anticipated Community movie.

Have you ever wondered what happened to our beloved characters from Greendale Community College after the end of the series? We are not the only ones. Harmon himself and Andrew Guest, one of the series’ original writers, are striving to give fans what they deserve: a script that doesn’t need last-minute rewrites.

Return to Greendale without Chevy Chase

Harmon is no stranger to the power of fandom. The Community creator spoke openly about how, even before the pandemic, he had already sold the idea of ​​the film as a Greendale reunion, albeit without Chevy Chase present. But let’s be real: he doesn’t want it to be “just a meeting.” “I want to offer a prize,” dice Harmon.

If we talk about reunions, what about the loyalty of Donald Glover, that Emmy winner who seems to have no limits in his career? Harmon is aware of the level of talent his former students have achieved. “I don’t want them to come back and feel like I’m treating them like cattle again,” the screenwriter shares. And no wonder, Glover’s return as Troy Barnes, along with other beloved characters, would be an event worthy of his star status.

A cast to remember and perhaps new additions

Joel McHale, another of the emblematic faces of the series, will also step back into the shoes of Jeff Winger. Joining him will be Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Jim Rash as Dean Pelton and Ken Jeong as Ben Chang. And while it’s still unclear whether Yvette Nicole Brown will return, her presence is considered likely. Even Keith David, who played Elroy Patashnik, is likely to reprise his role.

The film, although it has been in the pipeline for a long time, faced delays first due to the pandemic and then due to the strike. WGA (Writers Guild of America). But Harmon assures that he is now completely focused on carrying out this project.

More than a series, a cultural phenomenon

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about this return to Greendale Community College is to think about the impact that the original series had on both popular culture and the way we consume television. If we remember, Community arrived at a time when situational comedies were going through a transformation phase. The series changed the rules of the game, breaking the fourth wall, making clever parodies of other shows and movies, and even dabbling in the world of animation. Its unpredictable format and acidic humor made it stand out in a saturated television landscape.

But perhaps the most important thing is how the series redefined the concept of community in the digital age. Fan interaction on social media and online forums played a crucial role in keeping the spirit of Greendale alive even after the show went off the air. Memes, quotes, and even fan content creation turned Community into more than a series; in a true cultural phenomenon that, to this day, continues to capture the attention of young people and adults. The return for a movie not only satisfies nostalgia, but also validates the enduring importance of this television masterpiece.

A second chance for Greendale

This reunion is not only a nostalgic wink for longtime fans, but it can also serve as a gateway for new generations to the universe of Community. In this sense, Harmon and the rest of the team’s commitment to not doing last-minute rewrites points to a cinematic experience that could, perhaps, exceed our highest expectations.

In short, the Community movie promises to be more than just a reunion of old classmates. Dan Harmon and his team are doing their best to make this return to Greendale memorable for fans of the first hour and seduce new fans. Who knows? Maybe we are on the verge of a Community revival that goes beyond a movie. And that, my friends, is something that no fan of the series would want to miss.