If you want to create images in a simple way using artificial intelligence, Bing makes it easy for you. DALL-E3 is now available in your chat, where you can use it intuitively, without requiring prompt engineer knowledge.

If you want to try it you will have to log in, access the Bing chat and request the image you want as clearly as possible. Here we leave you two examples.

The header design of this article has been created with the order “create a retro paradise image of a beach with the message ‘XATAKA’ written between the palm trees and a computer sunbathing on the beach”; The second composition, which is included below these lines, is the result of the order “a space-themed image in which ‘XATAKA’ can be clearly seen between rockets and planets.”

In question of seconds, you will have a response with several images so you can choose the one that best suits what you are looking for. Without the need to access chats, enter complex prompts or write instructions in English. The chatbot itself will be in charge of making suggestions about your message.

In the two examples we mentioned before, the chatbot details, for example, that it could not find an exact image that matches the description, so it opted for high-resolution wallpapers from Microsoft or Freepik.

Just a few days ago OpenAI presented DALL-E3, a Improved version of its text-to-image conversion engine that uses ChatGPT to simplify its use.

“When prompted for an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate Detailed and personalized instructions for DALL·E 3 that will bring your idea to life. If you like a particular image, but it doesn’t look quite right, you can ask ChatGPT to make adjustments with just a few words,” OpenAI says.

Images: DALL-E3

Via: Genbetta

In Xataka: Practical guide to writing the best ‘prompts’ in Midjourney and creating amazing images