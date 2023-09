Dalfsen has immediately made 18 additional reception places available for refugees from Ukraine at Vechtdalcamping Het Tolhuis. The municipality already had 130 reception places for Ukrainians at this location. It has been agreed with the owner of the campsite that it can be further expanded to a maximum of 175 reception places. The IJsselland region, which includes Dalfsen, placed 90 Ukrainians in various reception locations this week.