This week, Cyberpunk 2077 received update 2.0, which added several new features and fixed many problems in the game. Sadly, the experience still has a lot to improve and the clearest proof is that CD Projekt RED has just confirmed that it is already working on another update.

CD Projekt RED announced that it is already developing update 2.01 for Cyberpunk 2077. This is an update that seeks to provide a better experience to all those who have taken advantage of the news to return to Night City.

But what changes can we find in this update? For starters, we have performance improvements, especially as we explore Dogtown, the district that is the star of Night City. Some bugs that caused problems in different missions are also fixed.

That’s not all, since the option to adjust the radio volume is also added. So you can decide how loud or soft you want it to be as you drive through the streets of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 still has a way to go (capture: PCGamesEN)

What are the changes in update 2.01 for Cyberpunk 2077?

Below, we leave you the preliminary details of update 2.01 for Cyberpunk 2077:

The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when speaking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on screen. V will no longer die in The Heist by falling down the elevator when going up to the 42nd floor with low FPS. Fixed an issue where the UI could display controller input when playing with keyboard and mouse. It has become possible to correctly switch to cyber weapons when switching from one to another. Gig: Breaking News will activate correctly when approaching the quest area. Adjusted the vehicle radio volume so that it is not too low compared to other sounds in the game. Fixed the issue of corrupted save files on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: This will not fix corrupted saves before the update. If you’re having this problem, keep a working save (for example, resave it as a manual save) until version 2.01 arrives. Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

Update 2.01 for Cyberpunk 2077 still does not have a release date. That said, CD Projekt RED hopes its debut will be “soon.”

And you, have you had problems with version 2.0 of Cyberpunk 2077? Tell us in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series You can learn more about this RPG by clicking here.

