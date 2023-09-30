In the long-awaited DLC of Cyberpunk 2077or Phantom Libertyplayers have discovered a easter egg dedicated to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Inside the mission Lucretia My Reflection of the aforementioned expansion, players will come across a wall telephone. Later in the DLC it will be possible to find a note on which the telephone number is written 5745552377.

Those who dial this number on the previously mentioned phone will hear the unmistakable main theme di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Additionally, as the melody fills the airwaves, the Johnny Silverhand Of Keanu Reeves who will comment on the matter with a smile and a thumbs up, as if to congratulate the player for having discovered the Easter egg.

This is not the first Easter egg present in Cyberpunk 2077 dedicated to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In the basic game there were in fact several of them, including one that saw some passers-by playing Dettlaff’s theme songfrom expansion Blood and Wine.

To conclude, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available for PC and in exclusive to current generation consoles, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series L’Update 2.0 is free and was released at the same time as the aforementioned expansion, which was itself exclusive for current gen consoles.