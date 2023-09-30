CD Projekt RED games connect their worlds more than ever in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt connect their worlds

After months and months of waiting Cyberpunk 2077 has already received its revolutionary version 2.0 full of free new features for all players, while those who want to continue enjoying and discovering new secrets of Night City can purchase Phantom Liberty, the game’s first and only paid expansion. If in recent days a way to get all the iconic weapons of the game has been discovered thanks to the DLC, now a genial easter egg de The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

IGN has revealed that players can access a certain payphone in Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown environment after the Lucretia My Reflection mission. The curious thing is that any phone number can be dialed, with a sticky note nearby on which the number 5745552377 is written down. If the players type said number, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt theme song plays through the in-game phone.

It should be remembered that the developer CD Projekt RED is working in parallel on The Witcher and Cyberpunk sagas. In fact, the wizard’s first title, which only came to PC at the time, is being remade with Unreal Engine 5, although this is only one of the many projects underway. Highlight Polaristhe possible game of the Lince school as the protagonist; Canis Major, a new The Witcher game that will be a separate spin-off of the new trilogy; either Sirusa multiplayer proposal that can also be played alone.

The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is already in development

Although Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to receive support over the coming months, version 2.0 and Phantom Liberty have been the latest big news for the game, which will now allow a large part of the studio will start working on The Witcher or the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077which will also advance its development at a greater pace from now on.

