The Spanish professional player has shared in a TikTok the training he is using and a few tips to get the most out of it.

Custom tactics for Gravesen's 4-2-3-1 in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team

On this dayAfter all the waiting time, we have experienced the official release date of EA Sports FC 24. Finally all followers of the saga Those who had not yet been able to enter the new game now have the way clear to enjoy another year of Ultimate Teama mode that already has lots of content.

In the Objectives sectionwe can meet mission groups like the one given to us by a practically mandatory player or the one from Thematic Team Activities. But this is not all, because in the SBCs We have some like the Banini Foundations template or the new installment of Key Encounters. They will soon be joined by LaLiga’s POTM.

Besides, today The Road To The Knockouts promotion will begin, of which we already know all the official cards. Precisely those players will become our main objective to improve our team and measure our ability UT Champions. Although the start of the competition has been delayed, the fantastic new rewards are still waiting for us, which is why it is key to have the best custom tactics on our team. Today we bring you some that his own Gravesprofessional player, has shared, those of the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Custom tactics for Gravesen’s 4-2-3-1

That Jaime has tested these instructions personally and that they are the ones he uses in his daily life entails the guarantee that they work safely. In the video he shared on his account DUX Gravesenexplains perfectly how to use them, showing both the part that is used for the team behavior entire in attack and defense, as if teaching the orders that we will give to each of our players depending on your position.

Not long ago we brought you some guidelines for playing with the 4-4-2 formation, a very solid alignment that establishes a lot of stability. However, today’s tactics are more complex, yes, the fact that controlling them guarantees better results even. Therefore, without further ado, let’s talk about it.

Tactics for the 4-2-3-1

As we well know, this section is divided into defense and attack. Starting with the behavior of our team without the ball, we must select balanced. The pressure we want to apply will be more manual and, although at first we will notice that we will steal fewer balls, once we get the hang of the mechanisms we will adapt and we will concede fewer chances back.

In the width option we will leave 45 and in depth we will increase a lot, until the 65. Regarding width, Gravesen himself confesses that we lose the possibility of cover changes from band to bandbecause we are not going to reach out with our wingers to intercept those passes, but, in exchange, it will be very difficult to create danger inside. On the other hand, we can afford to raise the depth to that point thanks to balanced placing in the defensive style.

On the offensive side we will also have a balanced game plan that will leave all the doors open for us play faster or slower. In creation of opportunities we will choose directed passan option that in previous installments has already worked very well and that will prevent our forwards from standing still without offering support.

Finally, we will leave 40 widein footballers to the area we will place 6 points and in corners and fouls we have decided on 2. This width helps us so that with the MCO of the center we can combine with the bands and don’t stay too isolated. Regarding the players inside the penalty zone, we are interested in there being passing options both inside and outside the areathat’s why we opted for a more balanced option.

Finally, although Gravesen only leaves one bar in corners and fouls, we have raised it to two. It depends a little on each person’s way of playing, but we do like it have more footballers inside the area even if we are more unprotected facing a rival against.

Player instructions for 4-2-3-1

We start with the goalkeeper with orders that point to be present on all teams and in all formations. To protect ourselves from the centers, which this year work quite well, and from the passes behind the defense, we will select blocks crosses in interventions in crosses and libero goalkeeper.

The case of the sides It is more peculiar than in other formations. We will bet on one with a more offensive profile and another with a more defensive profile, and instructions will vary depending on your role. Whoever is going to be more involved in defense we will ask you to stay behind when attacking and in the type of race advance. For its part, the side more offensive will only have as an instruction advancean order that is used to ensure that when climbing, he does so close to the band and never inside.

In it double pivot we also have two configurations depending on your role on the team. Any midfielder more defensive will have cutting passing lanes, staying back when attacking and marking the center. His companion, more reaching and better with the ball at your feet, you will have the same instructions, but without falling behind when attackingwhich we will leave it balanced there.

Finally, the central MCO will not have any guidelines. The way he stands is already what we are looking for by default, so we don’t need to add any nuances to it.

In the case of the bandsYes, we will have the same instruction for both. We will only touch the support section in the centers, where we will select enter the auction. This will help us to have one more pass option in situations like crosses from the other side or death passes.

Finally, we have to talk about Forward, which will be one of the positions that will receive the most orders. In an attitude of support we will ask you to stay in the centera very important factor because he does not have any ally at his level and we need him to be among the center backs. Additionally, we will send you stand out and stay on toptwo very important instructions to be able to speed it up to our attacks with balls into space.

Finally, as with other formations, we recommend that you try things and try to adapt it to your way of playing, in this case we recommend that you the process is the opposite. It must be taken into account that these instructions have the Gravesen guarantee seal, so your results are guaranteed. If you cannot adapt to it, it is You better try one of the other formations that we will share.

