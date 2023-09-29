In recent days it has gone viral the video of a tiktoker in which she cried desperately because your new cell phone doesn’t have battery life. “It’s distressing me the fact that I have spent a lot of money on a cell phone that my friend is doing well and that is doing badly for me.” It all started when the influencer, whose username is @byhermoss and has 2.4 million followers on the social network, shared a video on his profile to express his frustration after visiting an Apple store and not receiving the service he expected.

Disappointed by the battery life of her new phone, she had gone to the store where she had purchased it to ask for an explanation after reading on the Internet that some of the new models could be defective.

“You already know that some iPhones are working poorly and what happens to mine is that the battery doesn’t last. And I need it to last. “So I came to an Apple store to explain to the guy that it’s not that I want my money back and change my phone, because I want this phone, what I need is for it to be fixed so that it has longer battery life.” , declared through tears.

The TikToker confesses in her publication that she felt “anger” and “helplessness” due to the lack of understanding of the employee who assisted her. He repeatedly suggested a refund: “That’s what it is.” She couldn’t believe it: “But what’s the matter? I’m telling you that I’m distressed by the fact that at eleven in the morning I no longer have a battery. I don’t want the money, I want my cell phone!”

What the young woman did not expect was the enormous storm of criticism that it has received from many users what they don’t understand his reaction in the face of a situation that some consider very common, and that is spread with tears. “An adult woman crying in her car because her cell phone battery doesn’t last. And she is so sure of her plight that she spreads it on social networks. The bubble in which many live is worrying,” one blurted out. “They said that difficult times created strong men. But it is clear that hard times now create soft men. We are doomed”, responded another.

Alicia is not alone, it is almost all young people

However, what many of those who have laughed at the young woman have not noticed is the real underlying problem: that 6% of the world’s population (400 million people) suffer from Nomophobia, the irrational fearspending a specific amount of time without a mobile phone or without the internet.

And in a world where practically everything is done through smartphones (working, communicating, entertaining ourselves, informing ourselves), we have become accustomed to live with a screen in your hand. We have become addicted. And running out of battery can become a distressing experience for many people (especially if your work is your own cell phone, as is the case with influencers).

Although it is not yet considered a pathology or behavioral disorder, nomophobia is a consequence of excessive telephone use. And when that practice is broken for whatever reason (the TikToker running out of battery), symptoms such as anxiety, nervousness, obsessive thoughts, tachycardia and even panic attacks arise.

In addition to nomophobia, there are other conditions that have an impact on the younger population. An example is FOMO (fear of missing out), an anxiety that some users experience due to the fear of not being up to date with what is happening in the world of social networks.

And young people are the most likely to experience it. It is estimated that in Spain, 81% of young people between 18 and 35 years old suffer from nomophobia, making them the most affected European citizens, only surpassed by Italians (82%), according to a study carried out by OnePlus. The origin of these cases is not clear, but some studies suggest that they may arise from a lack of personal acceptance, self-esteem problems or frustration.

Image: @byhermoss (TikTok)

