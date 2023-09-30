Yandere Simulator, a game that follows a high school student named Ayano Aishi, who has an unhealthy level of obsession with her senpai (senior student) Taro, has begun to lose support from its fans and streamers who played it, as that its creator has been accused of harassing an underage fan, even providing evidence such as screenshots and audio recordings.

In case you didn’t know, the term “Yandere” is the name for a person whose love leads to obsession and violence, but someone who seems to have a sweet and pleasant personality on the outside. In the game, she is defined as a girl “willing to threaten, harm, or kill any other girl who seems interested in him”, where murder and stalking are central characteristics. Title created by YandereDev, whose real name is Alex Mahan, who, as we said, faces accusations of grooming against an underage fan, alias Jane.

In a video published by YouTuber AllyMcC, in which this audio evidence and screenshots are provided, it is indicated that Alex knew that Jane was only sixteen years old before interacting with her. The minor also had Snapchat conversations with Alex, who forced her to classify them as “false”, like all the evidence, part of what the subject spoke about in a statement published on September 25, 2023. In this, Alex admitted having made a “big mistake,” but argued that the rude jokes between him and Jane were jokes he would make with any other friend.

“At some point, he started recording our conversations so he could share my jokes with his friends. However, one of her friends interpreted my comments as a sign of sexual interest in her. “They convinced her that he was trying to harass her and that she should publish all the recordings of her to ‘expose me,’” says Alex.

And although he says the apology is sincere, the first time the video with the alleged evidence was uploaded, he would have faced a copyright warning from Alex, which has been interpreted by an attempt to stop the accusations. Although on the other hand, some people tell the creator of the video to leave the accusations aside, saying “leave the poor girl alone. You’ve hurt her enough” or commenting that “At this point, because it is VERY negatively affecting the victim, just delete the video, I feel like a LOT of people know this and if they don’t know, we have substantial evidence to point them out without that video as well. Let’s respect their wishes.”

As a result of all this controversy, some content creators who were still regularly posting about the game, such as Jay and Bijuu Mike from Kubz Scout, decided to stop supporting Yandere Simulator, making it clear that they will not be posting any more videos about it. In addition, voice actors and volunteers who worked on the Yandere Simulator project also walked away from it.

You can watch the video (in English) below, which we warn contains a lot of sexual language, due to the caliber of the evidence.

