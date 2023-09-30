This AI is capable of making an optical illusion to camouflage the image you want in the landscape you tell it to, even game characters!

Surely, during the last few days, you have seen on the internet images with optical illusions that hide certain figures in landscapes all types. Surely you have realized that each optical illusion is the result of a IA (Artificial Intelligence), but you don’t know what it is or how it is used. Don’t worry, here we teach you so you can create illusions with your video game characters in any landscape.

The name of this artificial intelligence is Illusion Diffusion and is available completely free through the web Wall. You can access it by clicking right here, although the lines to use it are quite long due to the “boom” with it, so take it easy if you want to use it.

And how is it used? To do this, you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the website to access the AI ​​with the link that we have provided before, or by clicking here.

In section “Image Url”click on “Select File” to choose an image that you have downloaded and that you want to be shown with the optical effect. We recommend that it have flat colors and be square.

Clears what is in the “Negative Prompt” and “Prompt” fields. In the latter you must leave a description of the landscape. The more elaborate it is, the better. In the “Prompt” section below you must indicate what you want the landscape to be like. You must do it in English, although there are some descriptions in Spanish that you may understand.

Once all this is done, click on the button “Run” that is below and wait for it to be generated. If it asks you to log in, you can register with your email.

With some patience, you will begin to have your own optical illusions with the images you want. Here you can see a few that we have made with Nintendo characters and games from other companies. Do you recognize them well? If not, move away a little…