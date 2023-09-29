“As widely expected, we are witnessing a further slowdown in new cases” of Covid in Italy “and the impact on hospitals remains absolutely irrelevant. At this stage, there is no evidence of any need for extraordinary measures, which are now behind us, while we continue our constant monitoring and surveillance activity, implementing everything that is necessary to do for the protection of Italians”. Thus the general director of health prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, commenting on the weekly bulletin.