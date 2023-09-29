loading…

Street mafia violence in Sweden has forced the military to intervene. Photo/Reuters

STOCKHOLM – Swedish Prime Minister (PM) Ulf Kristersson summoned the armed forces commander and police commissioner in an effort to stem violence carried out by street mafia. It follows a wave of violence that has claimed at least 11 lives in September alone. .=

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Stockholm on Wednesday, and a woman in her 20s, who was thought to be innocent, was killed when a bomb destroyed a house in Uppsala early Thursday.

“This is a difficult time for Sweden. A 25-year-old woman fell asleep last night on a very ordinary night but never woke up again,” said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, reported by Reuters.

“We will hunt down these gangs, we will defeat the street mafia,” he said.

Kristersson formed a centre-right minority government after elections last year with support from the populist and anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, ending eight years of Social Democrat-led rule in Sweden.

His coalition won the election in part on promises to stem rising gang violence, and they have launched a series of initiatives, such as greater powers over police and tougher penalties for gun crime.

These measures have not produced results, but Kristersson blames the previous government for the problem.

“It is irresponsible immigration policies and failed integration that brought us here,” Kristersson said.

(ahm)