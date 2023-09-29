Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has given way to Counter-Strike 2, but many fans are disappointed by the missing features in this sequel of sorts.

When publisher/developer Valve announced Counter-Strike 2, exciting new features included advanced smoke and water technology, the ability to refund mistaken purchases, and revamped maps, all based on the Source 2 engine. However, Valve didn’t mention that the Source 2 update would launch without many of the best features of the previous game.

A Reddit user, cosmictrigger01, listed many of these omissions on the game’s subreddit, such as no maps and modes, lack of Mac support, poor optimized performance, among other aspects.

El streamer Anomaly expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter, noting that no new content was released with the release of Counter-Strike 2 and that it seemed like Valve had completely removed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, leaving only the seemingly rushed CS2.

This is really disappointing

byu/cosmictrigger01 inGlobalOffensive

Despite the criticism, professional Counter-Strike player Robin “ropz” Kool, in an interview with HLTV, mentioned that the game is playable, although it is not ready for competitive matches. However, ropz believes that continuing to play is the best way to move forward and accelerate the development of CS2.

Although there have been complaints about missing modes in CS2, such as Danger Zone, Demolition, or Flying Scoutsman, some commenters noted Arms Race maps in the game’s trailer, suggesting that Valve could add missing content over time.