During a meeting with drivers and promoters of the trophies connected to the event, the FMI illustrated and shared the main news for the next season

September 30, 2023

During the last round of the Italian Cup took place in Misano the scheduled meeting between the FMI, drivers and promoters of the event’s trophiesAnd. The main ones have been illustrated and shared here new for 2024think, in collaboration with the circuits and the various players of the Italian Cup, for further improve safety on the track and try to reduce risk margins related to competitions.

The Coordinator of the IMF Speed ​​Committee Simone Folgori illustrated next year’s news to those present: the promoters of the Italian Cup Trophies (Daniele Alessandrini – Italian Amateur Trophy, Luca Raggi – Pirelli Cup, Sandro Carusi and Max De Simone – Dunlop Cup) and the various drivers. Below is a summary of what’s new:

Obligation for participants to use the airbag (both in the race and in practice)



A measure which, based on international feedback and tested for some time in the CIV competitions, is made essential to increase passive safety levels. In this field, technical evolution has made great progress and therefore it is equipment that is considered indispensable considering the current competitive technical levels of the vehicles also involved in the Italian Cup races.

Increase in training activity



Training courses for those registered for the competitions organized by the FMI Technical Sector, with the precise aim of improving driving skills and behavior on the track in order to increase safety. The Friday morning of the Italian Cup weekend will therefore be dedicated to these important training activities with courses and briefings for the drivers.

For the 2024 season only single races



In order to optimize times, methods and any problems of the participants, they will come double races during the weekend abolished. For each category there will therefore only be single races in order to simplify and reduce the margins of commitment. Both for the drivers and in terms of maintenance of the vehicles, effectively also reducing the risk of technical failure during the race.

Sports sanctions



As already happens in the CIV, thethe possibility for the Race Jury to transform the current fines into sporting sanctions. This provision, which will affect the purely performance aspect of the driver (for example, final ranking, championship or grid position), will have objective criteria and aims to increase the behavioral and competitive training of the driver himself. (For example, a fine for speeding in the pit lane could become a demotion on the grid).

The comment by Giovanni Copioli, President of the IMF



Our work on safety continues without interruption; a commitment that we are aware will always continue because, for the IMF, security has always been an absolute priority. We achieved this package of innovations for the Italian Cup, first of all by listening to those directly involved, especially the drivers, organizers and circuit managers. Even if risk is an unavoidable part of motorsport, our constant commitment is based on dialogue and common discussion, to build adequate rules and approach with the specific intention of limiting possible dangers.