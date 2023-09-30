THE VOICE OF CIANJUR – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae Yong, often receives criticism for not being able to award titles. However, despite the many criticisms, the South Korean coach received support, one of which was from defender Jordi Amat.

According to the former Premier League club player, Swansea City, Shin Tae Yong is very capable of taking Indonesia in a better direction.

“Our preparation is positive, coach Shin Tae Young is very supportive, and he believes we can do it. “It’s all about performance on the field, implementing our game plan, and achieving our goals,” said Jordi Amat, quoted from the Instagram page @kamustimnas, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Next, Indonesia will compete in the 2026 World Cup qualifying event against Brunei Darussalam. Jordi Amat considers this match to be very crucial.

“We are fully aware of the challenges ahead. We knew it from the start. We face them one by one. “The upcoming match against Brunei, both away and home, is very crucial,” said Jordi Amat.

The match against Brunei Darussalan will take place on 12 and 17 October 2023. After that, if they manage to win, Indonesia will be waiting for several strong Asian teams such as Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Jordi Amat has succeeded in bringing his current club, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to become champions of the Malaysian League.