NATO cannot predict when Ukraine will win against Russia. Photo/Reuters

KIEV – Western countries and NATO do not have a clear picture of what will happen if Ukraine wins. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Aleksey Danilov.

Danilov noted that the US and its allies have repeatedly stated that they will support Kiev “as long as necessary.” However, the security chief said that Western supporters never specifically mentioned that this would happen until Ukraine won.

“No one can answer clearly what our victory means. They tell us: We will support you until… and then I have never heard them say the word ‘victory’. They said, ‘Until you choose to make your own decisions.’”

Danilov stressed that Kiev needs to know whether the West will support Ukraine until the country wins the conflict or whether its support will end after a certain period of time.

The security chief’s comments came after Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko admitted that the number of people willing to give money to Kiev was “getting smaller and smaller” and that “there are a lot of questions about how much taxpayers in these countries are willing to finance us.”

Previously, Marchenko reported that the government’s monthly deficit was around $5 billion, with the budget receiving two-thirds of its funds from foreign loans and grants.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this week that the Pentagon could only support Kiev for “a few weeks” if Congress fails to pass a new funding bill.

The comments came after several Republican lawmakers opposed President Joe Biden’s demand for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine and threatened to shut down the government unless funds for Kiev were removed from the latest government funding bill.

“If leaders insist on funding other countries’ governments at the expense of our own, all the blame lies with their intransigence,” said Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the leading Republicans opposing the bill.

Nevertheless, the US House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, managed to approve $300 million in new aid to Ukraine on Thursday even though more than half of Republicans opposed the move.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told The Economist that he “sensed” weakening support from Western leaders. He warned that failure to support Ukraine would be the same as siding with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader warned Western governments that they could lose elections and face trouble from angry Ukrainian refugees if they did not maintain their aid to Kiev.

