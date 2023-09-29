Suara.com – PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, through its subsidiary PT Cinere Serpong Jaya (CSJ) announced that the construction of the Serpong-Cinere Section 2 Pamulang-Cinere Toll Road has been completed. With the completion of the construction of Section 2, the Serpong-Cinere toll road can be fully operational.

PT CSJ President Director Mirza Nurul Handayani said that the operation of the 10.14 km long Serpong-Cinere Toll Road could speed up people’s travel to and from the Cinere, Pamulang, Serpong and surrounding areas, up to Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Moreover, Section 2 Pamulang-Cinere is connected to the Cinere-Jagorawi Toll Road Section 3B Krukut-Limo ​​Section which is managed by PT Translingkar Kita Jaya (TLKJ) which has also now been completed.

“Later, the end of the main road of the Serpong Cinere Toll Road Section 2 Pamulang-Cinere at Km 35+250 will be connected directly to the main road of the Cinere-Jagorawi Toll Road Section 3B Krukut-Limo ​​Section. With the connection of the toll road, road users will “leaving in the Limo or continuing towards Jagorawi will carry out transactions at the Limo Toll Gate which will be operated by PT TLKJ,” said Mirza in his statement, Friday (29/9/2023).

Mirza said that construction for the Serpong Cinere Toll Road Section 2 Pamulang-Cinere had actually been 100% complete since the end of 2021 and a functional feasibility test had been carried out in May 2022 and had received a Certificate of Operational Worthiness (SLO) from the Director General of Highways, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing in September 2023.

The target schedule for operating this toll road is also adjusted to the operation of the Cinere-Jagorawi Section 3B Toll Road for the Krukut-Limo ​​Section in question.

“By being fully connected, road users from the Bogor, Ciawi and surrounding areas (Jagorawi Toll Road) as well as from the South Jakarta and Depok areas (Desari Toll Road) can easily and quickly access the Serpong, Kunciran and Soekarno-Hatta Airport areas via the Toll Road JORR 2. We are optimistic that the volume of vehicles using the Serpong-Cinere Toll Road will also increase,” he said.

The Serpong-Cinere Toll Road is connected to the Kunciran-Serpong Toll Road, the Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran Toll Road and the Cinere-Jagorawi Road which are part of the JORR 2 Western Region Toll Road.

The JORR 2 Toll Road adds alternatives to and from Soekarno-Hatta Airport, so that road users who live around Jabotabek can also avoid congestion that could potentially occur on the Sedyatmo Toll Road which is the main access from the JORR 1 Toll Road and the Inner City Toll Road from both directions. Tj. Priok and Cawang direction.

