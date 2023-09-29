The October Festivals start today and with them a series of concerts in the Benito Juárez Auditorium and in Palenque. They will end on November 5.

For today, the artists who will take the stage of Benito Juárez They are: Mi Banda El Mexicano by Germán Román and Lupillo Rivera; Tomorrow, La Inolvidable Banda Agua de la Llave and Los Hijos de Barrón will arrive, and on Sunday, October 1, there will be a performance of Lucha Libre AAA.

For its part, the Palenque concerts They open today with the presentation of Grupo Duelo; On Saturday, September 30, Natanael Cano will arrive, while on Sunday Chuy Lizárraga will enter the ring.

But not everything is music, within the October Festival people will be able to find different attractions such as the famous “Blue Marble”, the “Mansion of Terror”, various mechanical games, as well as a wide variety of typical foods.

Details of the “Blue Marble”

The space called the “Blue Marble” seeks to reaffirm the pride of being Jalisco through a tour that will make the visitor feel the greatness of the State. In this edition it will have seven rooms:

Room 1: “Jalisco is History”a space to commemorate the characters and events that have gone down in history due to their relevance for the State and the country.

Room 2: “Jalisco is Heart”; This room shows the importance and artisan wealth of the State.

Room 3: “Jalisco is Nature”a room that will show the richness of the State’s biodiversity, with representations of the most emblematic ecosystems.

Room 4: “Jalisco is Magic and Tradition”; In this room, tribute is paid to the Wixárika culture, its art and its legends.

Room 5: “Jalisco is Music”, a room that remembers the importance that Jalisco rhythms have for the country; pays tribute to composers such as Consuelo Velázquez and José Pablo Moncayo.

Room 6: “Jalisco is Art”; Here the artists who have raised the name of Jalisco are recognized, such as José Clemente Orozco and Gerardo Murillo (Dr. Atl).

Room 7: “We are all Jalisco”; To finish the tour, this room seeks to awaken the pride of being Jalisco.

