One more edition of the October Festivities has begun and with them also the traditional Palenque, which welcomed the Duelo Group this Friday, September 29. The group from Rome, Texas began the show season in this forum that will end until October 29 with Christian Nodal, but for now This Saturday the warlike and lying sound of Natanael Cano will arrive.

Duelo came on stage minutes after midnight, Oscar Iván Treviño, vocalist of the lineup, demonstrated his great vocal talent and the interpretive strength that characterizes him in songs like “Welcome love”, “Friend solitude” and “It is very strange that it comes back”songs that undoubtedly became the preamble to what the Guadalajara public was going to be about to experience, which it must also be said, gave itself completely to Duel.

Previously, at a press conference with the media, Oscar Iván spoke about this important opportunity to inaugurate the October Festival arena: “We are happy, ready to go on stage and give the best of our music here in Guadalajara. For us it is a dream to be here and blessed God we have had the opportunity to do it tonight.”

Oscar Iván said that they know the weight and significance of being in the Perla Tapatia singing to an audience that has followed them as a group for 22 years. “We are flattered to have been chosen to open this season. “We had not played here for a while and for us it is a dream, it is a long-awaited date.”

The vocalist recalled that His daughter Danna Camila is also taking her first steps in music, “she is making her first steps and was with us at two presentations.”. If the girl decides that she wants to sing, then let’s hope that they know her and that they support her as much as they have supported us.”

He explains that as a father he has always encouraged his daughter to do what she likes. “I tell all my children that what I want is for them to be happy and for what they do to fill their hearts with happiness and joy.”

On August 25, Duelo released a collaboration with Adriel Favela called “Who do you think you want to forget me?”, but Duelo also celebrates the success of the single “El hymno del amor de los drunkeros” in collaboration with Enigma Norteño and Los Rojos. “And first of all, God, more surprises are coming, a new Duel song will soon arrive.” Furthermore, Oscar Iván said he was open to exploring other sounds such as corridos tumbados if he is invited, “for me it is a pleasure to see this wave of new Mexican artists succeed.”

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions