It is available from today 29 September Cocoonadventure/puzzle by Annapurna Interactive developed by Geometric Interactiveteam led by Jeppe Carlsenknown for his work as a gameplay designer in Limbo e Inside. The game comes up PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/Seven through the Game Pass. For the occasion, the launch trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game from the Steam page:

From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE, COCOON takes you on an adventure through worlds within worlds. Master the world-exploding mechanisms to unravel a cosmic mystery.

Worlds within worlds

COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists inside a sphere that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanics of hopping between worlds and combine, manipulate and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles

Alien Machines

Interact with alien environments and biomechanical devices left behind by an ancient civilization. Travel through unique and diverse biomes, from industrial structures to massive organic caverns, and discover how they are connected to each other.

Orb skills

Each orb has an ability that can be unlocked, thus transforming the orb into a unique tool for use in other worlds. Use these abilities to discover hidden paths and objects, fire projectiles to activate switches, and more.

Monstrous Guardians

Powerful guardians protect each world and you must face them in fierce battles. Each fight is unique and requires you to master new and satisfying mechanics.

Below you can see the launch trailer for Cocoon.