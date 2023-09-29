Developed by Geometric Interactive and published by Annapurna, COCOON is a new puzzle game out today on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One. Furthermore, it also adds to the vast catalog of the Redmond house, already replenished with other works.

Set in a detailed scenario full of ideas, COCOON is a puzzle adventure that will put the players’ psyche to the test. From the lead designer of LIMBO and INSIDE, i games that inspired Planet of Lanathis new work will propose reasoning and a cosmic mystery to be solved.

