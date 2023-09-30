There are a few weeks left until Prime Day in October 2023 on Amazon, but before such an important date, Mediamarkt has launched a promotional period of a few days where a large part of its catalog will be discounted to liquidate stock until next October 1.

The prices, in general, are very good, and there are many products that we can find at a minimum price, so it is a good opportunity to renew a TV, mobile phone or get a certain accessory or gadget that we have had our eye on for some time. time.

We have selected some of the best bargains in different categories, looking not only at the final price but also at the discount compared to what they cost before or the price in other stores.

Keep in mind that, although the sales campaign lasts until October 1, it is possible that some of the best offers will run out of units before.

Mobile phones at ridiculous prices: Xiaomi, Samsung, vivo and more

vivo V21 for €299

Features of the Vivo V21 5G, with the best offer to buy in Spain. The new Vivo mobile that comes with a 90H screen and an impressive design

It wants to become a brand that competes in absolutely all price ranges, and in the most affordable mid-range the V21 5G is a safe bet, as we could see in its analysis.

The performance is excellent and the design is very striking, but it also has more than decent cameras for the price it currently has.

The 5G completes a series of characteristics that place it above many rivals in that range that moves around 300 euros, especially now that it is on sale, and one of the few drawbacks that could be found is that Its launch price was perhaps somewhat high.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 a 179€

Xiaomi

All the details and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 that comes equipped with the new Snapdragon 685 processors and a 50 Mpx camera.

If you are looking for a smartphone for less than 200 euros, it will be impossible for you to find something better than the latest phone in Xiaomi’s Note range, since this Redmi Note 12 is one of the best balanced at a low price on Android as it has 4 GB of RAM , a good design, an excellent screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 that, although not the best available, will last for years offering good performance.

The camera, as a final culmination, is more than decent, except in low light situations, where any phone under 600 euros will suffer.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G por 219€

In this technical sheet you have all the specifications of the new lower mid-range model, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which comes equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

If you need, or find it convenient to have a 5G connection, or if you prefer your mobile to be from a more recognized brand such as Samsung instead of Xiaomi, this Galaxy A23 5G is also a very good option over 200 euros in the Android market for affordable terminals . Its performance is up to what you would expect on a day-to-day basis, fluid.

Obviously there is a lot of competition in the entry range, but if you are loyal to the cheapest Samsung phones, this is a very complete option.

Samsung Galaxy A14 for €179

With a Full HD+ screen and 5,000 mAh battery, this mobile phone boasts autonomy, price and also design, with an ultralight and ultrathin finish.

Going down a step, now without 5G, this other Samsung mobile is not bad at all if what you want is a mobile for WhatsApp, Instagram and little else. In terms of performance it is modest but boasts, for example, a large battery.

It has temporarily remained well below 200 euros, so it has a lot to say against the avalanche of cheap Chinese mobile phones that is sweeping Spain, keeping a segment that has given Samsung a lot of joy.

Xiaomi Redmi A2 for 89€

One of Xiaomi’s cheapest phones with a 6.52″ screen, 8 megapixel camera and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Undoubtedly here we are talking about the king of cheap mobile phones, and Xiaomi knows that many people simply want a terminal that costs as little as possible, and it has given it to them.

It is the Redmi A2 and it has the basics to function decently on a daily basis, which for many users is more than enough. For the 89 euros it currently costs, you can’t ask for much more.

It has an HD+ screen and a battery that can easily last for more than two days of autonomy.

Televisions and monitors at prices that for now are unbeatable

55″ LG OLED for €1,349

LG

LG OLED de 55″

Originally this model cost much, much more, but these days Media Markt has applied a generous discount of more than 400 euros.

Not bad, especially since beyond the panel it has one of the best image processors on the market, capable of rendering and upscaling in real time to 4K.

It is a significant investment but if you watch series, sports or movies on your TV and want the best, it is worth it.

TV LED 55″ Xiaomi P1E a 389€

55-inch Smart TV with LED panel, compatible with 4K, HDR10 and Android TV with its advanced functions such as Chromecast and Ok Google.

Good economical TV, compatible with all the latest formats and a compact and minimalist design that will look good in any living room. It is not, obviously, the best television on the market, but it is one of the best value for money, especially if we take into account that you will not need to buy a Fire TV or an Apple TV, since its operating system is fantastic, versatile and fluid. For this price it is difficult to find a better 55″ TV.

The operating system is a key detail because normally, unless it is Fire TV or Google TV, the arrival of updates is limited and the possibility of installing apps is limited a few years after the purchase.

TV QLED 55″ Samsung Q64C a 649€

Buy 55″ Samsung QLED TV (-35%)

Excellent QLED TV within Samsung’s affordable range, in addition to being a new model from the 2023 range. The color reproduction is fantastic and its contrast and depth of blacks is quite good for an LCD television.

Among TVs under 1,000 euros, this Samsung series is one of the most recommended if you cannot make the jump to LG OLEDs or the high-end Samsung or Sony ones. There is no doubt that among QLED televisions, this is one of the best there is in terms of quality and price, and they have become considerably cheaper in the last year.

Samsung 28″ 4K monitor for €199

Monitor Samsung 4K de 28″

If you work at home, it is best to have a series of accessories that will help you be more productive, not only a good desk or a good table but also a good monitor.

If you are not going to go for a widescreen screen, the ideal is that you at least make the jump to 4K now, since UHD monitors have dropped significantly in price.

This model that Media Markt sells for only 199 euros is one of the cheapest, and from a trusted brand such as Samsung.

Samsung watches and Xiaomi gadgets at bargain prices

Redmi Smart Band 2 por 24,99€

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 is not the most sophisticated bracelet on the market, but it doesn’t need it either. It has a 1.47″ TFT screen, monitors more than 30 activities and records sleep, SP02, etc.

There is life beyond the Xiaomi Mi Band, even within the catalog of the same brand, which in the Redmi Band is committed to even lower prices, and yes, it is possible.

This smart bracelet has everything you need as an activity monitor: it measures steps, heart rate, sleep quality and adds some functions such as an alarm clock or message and call notifications on your mobile.

It is basic, obviously, but a good option for everyone who doesn’t need much more, and as we saw in its review, what it does it does very well.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3

Redmi Watch 3 is a smart watch that focuses on functionality in sports monitoring. Its strong point is the large 1.75″ AMOLED screen and the possibility of taking calls.

This is another of the Xiaomi devices that have arrived in 2023 and that have succeeded, and we have been able to analyze it with more than notable results.

To begin with, although it is a very cheap smartwatch, its appearance does not reveal it since the sensations are those of a much more expensive watch, and not only that but it more than meets the requirements of everything we have tested.

The screen looks great at any time of day and is accurate when measuring various sports activities. It is also submersible and its battery lasts more than a week.

Samsung Watch 4 Classic LTE a 183€

This smart watch has an electrocardiogram function, AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and many more functions. It is one of the best smartwatches of 2021.

Offer for a watch that can hardly be found for less than 230 euros and that, at this price, sweeps away the competition, especially if we take into account the quality of its screen, design, material of the dial and straps and its ability to have an LTE connection for independent operation of the smartphone.

Its dial is 46 mm, so we can only recommend it to gentlemen with a large wrist. However, thanks to its design and materials, it will be suitable to wear in any situation and look, even the most special and elegant ones, unlike other smartwatches with a much cheaper and sportier look.